KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 86,300 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,430 UP 100
Doosanfc 20,150 UP 50
LG Display 13,110 DN 210
Kangwonland 15,100 0
NAVER 201,500 UP 500
Kakao 43,950 UP 200
NCsoft 222,500 DN 2,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,550 DN 50
COSMAX 128,700 UP 700
KIWOOM 94,400 DN 700
Hanwha Ocean 30,950 UP 350
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,600 DN 60
DWEC 4,205 UP 55
KEPCO KPS 32,800 UP 150
LG H&H 446,500 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 496,500 DN 8,500
KEPCO E&C 64,300 UP 1,400
ShinhanGroup 35,600 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,750 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 100,900 UP 200
Celltrion 139,200 UP 2,600
TKG Huchems 21,100 0
JB Financial Group 9,960 DN 140
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,600 DN 200
KIH 53,100 DN 300
GS 39,900 DN 250
LIG Nex1 87,900 UP 4,100
Fila Holdings 36,100 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,400 UP 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,450 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,855 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 122,000 DN 500
Daewoong 15,640 UP 1,240
FOOSUNG 10,230 UP 190
SK Innovation 148,800 DN 800
POONGSAN 33,800 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 55,300 DN 400
Hansae 19,700 DN 60
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony