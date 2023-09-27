KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 48,350 DN 350
CSWIND 54,500 UP 200
GKL 16,260 UP 80
KOLON IND 45,750 UP 400
HanmiPharm 299,000 UP 5,500
SD Biosensor 11,370 UP 400
Meritz Financial 55,200 DN 1,200
BNK Financial Group 6,850 DN 40
DGB Financial Group 7,870 DN 10
emart 70,400 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY396 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 51,100 UP 400
PIAM 27,200 UP 1,250
HANJINKAL 42,350 UP 1,750
CHONGKUNDANG 93,800 UP 400
DoubleUGames 40,000 UP 300
HL MANDO 42,000 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 681,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 51,000 DN 400
Netmarble 42,100 DN 300
KRAFTON 150,600 UP 1,900
HD HYUNDAI 66,300 UP 1,800
ORION 128,300 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 22,600 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,270 UP 70
BGF Retail 141,000 DN 200
SKCHEM 63,100 DN 100
HDC-OP 10,220 UP 110
HYOSUNG TNC 352,000 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 392,500 UP 6,500
HANILCMT 12,010 UP 70
SKBS 67,700 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,260 UP 40
KakaoBank 23,350 UP 550
HYBE 238,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 74,000 DN 600
DL E&C 31,150 UP 800
kakaopay 40,750 UP 350
K Car 10,810 UP 80
SKSQUARE 42,450 DN 200
(END)
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo embroiled in controversy after 2nd-round upset
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony