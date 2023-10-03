Gender ministry to expand educational support for children of multicultural families in 2024

By Kim Hyun-soo

SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- The gender ministry announced a plan Tuesday to strengthen educational support for the children of multicultural families next year, in an effort to address educational disparities and foster their growth as future talents.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it will allocate 56.8 billion won (US$ 42 million) to reinforcing educational support for the children and adolescents from multicultural backgrounds in 2024, nearly 2.5 percent more than this year.

It will add 30 new centers to offer basic academic support for such children, bringing the total to 168, and expand the program to cover students up to 6th grade.

The ministry will also open 30 more mental and career counseling centers for adolescents, making a total of 143 nationwide.

The ministry plans to initiate a new measure to provide subsidies to some 60,000 low-income multicultural families to help their children buy textbooks or go to study rooms.

Meanwhile, the education ministry laid out plans to double the number of mentors to help children of multicultural families adapt in school.

The labor ministry also said it will implement a pilot program to offer vocational training, including in the Korean language and other skills, to 200 adolescents.



This undated file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

