(Asiad) Park Woo-hyeok wins S. Korea's 5th gold in taekwondo
All News 18:18 September 27, 2023
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Park Woo-hyeok captured the country's fifth Asian Games gold medal in taekwondo Wednesday.
In the final of the men's -80kg competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, Park beat Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan 2-0.
The medal is Kim's first Asian Games title and South Korea's fifth gold medal in the Korean martial art at Hangzhou following two from the poomsae competition and three from the kyorugi competition.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
