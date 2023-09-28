(Asiad) Ex-unified Korean team centers meet in women's hoops; fencer goes for 2nd gold
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- In one of the most highly-anticipated non-medal events of the Asian Games here so far, South Korea and North Korea will square off in women's basketball Friday.
At the previous Asiad, the two Koreas assembled a joint team in women's hoops, with the twin towers of South Korean center Park Ji-su and North Korean big Ro Suk-yong leading the way to the silver medal.
Five years later, the two will battle down low in their second Group C game at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium. The tipoff is 5:30 p.m. Friday in Hangzhou, or 6:30 p.m. Friday in South Korea.
The real threat for Park could come from a different source, though. Pak Jin-a, listed at 205 centimeters, dropped a game-high 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in North Korea's 91-77 win over Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. Pak shot 17-of-22 from the field.
Also Friday, South Korea will look to maintain its dominance in the women's team sabre fencing competition. South Korea has won each of the past two gold medals in that event, and Yoon Ji-su, the individual gold medalist in Hangzhou from Tuesday, is the only remaining member from those two title-winning teams.
She will try to become just the second South Korean fencer to pull off the individual-team double in women's sabre at Asian Games.
Also on Friday, cycling's track competition wraps up with four gold medals up for grabs. There will be five gold medals at stake in artistic gymnastics on its final day of competition.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
