N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
All News 19:16 September 27, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday it will expel Travis King, a U.S. soldier who has been detained in the North after running across the inter-Korean border in July.
"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
