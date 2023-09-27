Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King

All News 19:16 September 27, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday it will expel Travis King, a U.S. soldier who has been detained in the North after running across the inter-Korean border in July.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Travis King
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!