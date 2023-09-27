N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday it will expel Travis King, a U.S. soldier who has been detained in the North after running across the inter-Korean border in July.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

