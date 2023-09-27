Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Asiad) S. Korea wins gold in men's team foil fencing

All News 20:10 September 27, 2023

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won the gold medal in the men's team foil fencing competition at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday, bagging the fourth title in the competition.

The team of Heo Jun, Ha Tae-gyu, Lee Kwang-hyun and Im Cheol-woo beat host China 45-38 in the event's final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

South Korea won the team event for the second consecutive tournament after the 2018 Indonesia Asiad.

The medal is South Korea's fourth gold from fencing at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

South Koren fencer Ha Tae-gyu (R) competes in the men's team foil competition at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)



