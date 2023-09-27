(Asiad) Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo sprints to 200m freestyle gold
All News 20:56 September 27, 2023
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimming hero Hwang Sun-woo sprinted to gold in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday.
Hwang broke his own national record with a time of 1:44.40 to win his second gold medal at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena. He helped South Korea to gold in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay Monday. Hwang's time was also the new Asian Games record.
Hwang's teammate, Lee Ho-joon, grabbed bronze at 1:45.56. Pan Zhanle of China took silver in 1:45.28.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
