(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea claims 1st Asiad gold in women's team epee fencing in 21 yrs
(ATTN: ADDS comments in last 5 paras; CHANGES photo)
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean female epee fencers won the gold medal in the team event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday, regaining the title after 21 years.
Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Se-ra and Lee Hye-in won 36-34 against Hong Kong in the event's final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
It is the second Asiad champions title of the day in fencing for South Korea, following gold from the men's team foil.
Also, it is the country's first gold medal in the women's team epee, which uses a heavy thrusting weapon targeting the entire body, at the Asian Games since 2002.
Choi became the first South Korean fencer with double gold medals in Hangzhou along with her individual gold on Sunday.
Song Se-ra, who won silver in the individual epee Sunday, said she and her teammates have been desperate for the team gold medal, as the Hangzhou Asian Games are the last big sport competition that their leader Choi In-jeong competes in before her retirement.
"The final match was our last game where we teamed up with Choi. So we were so longing for gold," she said in a post-match press conference. "We wanted to give Choi a gold medal that we won together."
Recalling the last 15 seconds in the gold-medal match, Song said she was so focused on the duel in the final ninth round.
Entering the final round with a four-point lead, she allowed some points to their opponent to narrow the gap to two points at 36-34.
"I can't remember what I was thinking in the moment," she said. "I just wanted to thrust at the opponent, instead of passing the time."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
-
(LEAD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King over border crossing