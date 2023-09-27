(Asiad) Swimming star soars to gold; S. Korea does double dipping in fencing

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo captured his second gold medal of the 19th Asian Games here Wednesday in Hangzhou, while South Korea did double dipping in fencing with two team titles.

For the third time in four days since the start of the medal competition, South Korea has reaped five gold medals.

Hwang broke his own national record to win the men's 200-meter freestyle title in 1:44.40, while teammate Lee Ho-joon grabbed bronze in 1:45.56. They are the first pair of Korean swimming teammates to stand on the podium together in an individual race.



South Korean swimmers Hwang Sun-woo (C) and Lee Ho-joon (L) pose with their gold and bronze medals won in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea continued its dominance on the piste Wednesday, as both the men's foil team and the women's epee team grabbed gold medals.

Veteran foil fencer Heo Jun, set to retire from international competition after Hangzhou, capped his 15-year national team career with the team gold here.

In the women's epee event, the gold was the second in Hangzhou for Choi In-jeong, who announced after winning the individual title Sunday that she would retire from international play.



Members of the South Korean men's foil fencing team celebrate their gold medal during the medal ceremony at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27. 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea claimed a taekwondo gold medal for the fourth consecutive day. This time, it was Park Woo-hyeok coming out on top in the men's -80kg event.

Cho Won-woo brought South Korea its first gold medal in sailing Wednesday, winning the men's RS:X windsurfing title.



South Korean fencer Song Se-ra (R) celebrates with her teammates after clinching gold in the women's team epee event at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 27. 2023. (Yonhap)

Cho had already clinched the gold by Monday, but his medal was officially presented Wednesday along with other subdivisions in sailing.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, South Korea advanced to the quarterfinals in men's football following a 5-1 win over Kyrgyzstan.

South Korea added bronze medals from wushu and shooting.

Through Wednesday, South Korea had 19 gold medals to rank second, four gold medals more than Japan. China continued to pull away with 76 gold medals.



South Korea's Park Woo-hyeok celebrates his victory in the final of the men's -80kg taekwondo competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)