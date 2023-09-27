(Asiad) Swimming star soars to gold; S. Korea does double dipping in fencing
By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo captured his second gold medal of the 19th Asian Games here Wednesday in Hangzhou, while South Korea did double dipping in fencing with two team titles.
For the third time in four days since the start of the medal competition, South Korea has reaped five gold medals.
Hwang broke his own national record to win the men's 200-meter freestyle title in 1:44.40, while teammate Lee Ho-joon grabbed bronze in 1:45.56. They are the first pair of Korean swimming teammates to stand on the podium together in an individual race.
South Korea continued its dominance on the piste Wednesday, as both the men's foil team and the women's epee team grabbed gold medals.
Veteran foil fencer Heo Jun, set to retire from international competition after Hangzhou, capped his 15-year national team career with the team gold here.
In the women's epee event, the gold was the second in Hangzhou for Choi In-jeong, who announced after winning the individual title Sunday that she would retire from international play.
South Korea claimed a taekwondo gold medal for the fourth consecutive day. This time, it was Park Woo-hyeok coming out on top in the men's -80kg event.
Cho Won-woo brought South Korea its first gold medal in sailing Wednesday, winning the men's RS:X windsurfing title.
Cho had already clinched the gold by Monday, but his medal was officially presented Wednesday along with other subdivisions in sailing.
Elsewhere on Wednesday, South Korea advanced to the quarterfinals in men's football following a 5-1 win over Kyrgyzstan.
South Korea added bronze medals from wushu and shooting.
Through Wednesday, South Korea had 19 gold medals to rank second, four gold medals more than Japan. China continued to pull away with 76 gold medals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
-
(LEAD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
S. Korea shows off 'high-power' missiles for Armed Forces Day ceremony