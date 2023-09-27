(Asiad) Double gold medalist fencer Choi In-jeong proud of her 'Goldy' teammates
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's female epee fencing team -- Choi In-jeong, Kang Young-mi, Song Se-ra and Lee Hye-in -- call themselves the "Goldies" as an expression of their determination to win gold.
But the Goldies haven't got the nickname right over the past few years.
Since Song joined the team a couple of years ago, the quartet earned silver in the Tokyo Olympics. Even before that, South Korea's female epee has failed to win gold at the Asian Games since 2002.
At the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, however, the Goldies finally lived up to their names.
They beat Hong Kong 36-34 in the women's epee team final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, ending the decadeslong gold medal drought in the continental sporting event.
At the same time, 33-year old veteran fencer Choi, who announced her retirement after the Asiad, became the first South Korean fencer with double gold medals in Hangzhou along with her individual gold three days ago.
"I'm so happy that I made my finale with two gold medals," she said. "And I'm satisfied that our Goldies made it."
Her teammate Song also expressed her happiness that she could be with Choi as a Goldy at the moment of winning the precious gold medal.
"The final match was our last game where we teamed up with Choi. So we were so longing for gold," she said in a post-match press conference. "We wanted to give Choi a gold medal that we won together."
Outgoing epee fencer Choi encouraged her Goldy teammates to keep working for their first Olympic gold medal in Paris next year, something which she never achieved in her career.
"I trust my Goldies. I'm not worried about them. I know they will make my dream come true in Paris," she said. "Thank you Goldies! You've done so well. I'll support you."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
(LEAD) S. Korea stages military parade in downtown Seoul for 1st time in decade
-
(LEAD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King over border crossing