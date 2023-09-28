Blinken expresses wishes to Koreans for Chuseok holiday
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday delivered congratulatory remarks for South Koreans as they celebrate the Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, this week.
"This special holiday, steeped in tradition and cultural significance, brings families, friends, and communities together. We are reminded of the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation that strengthens the bond between our two nations," he said in a statement.
"During this Chuseok holiday, may the spirit of camaraderie and shared values continue to guide our journey together. The strong friendship between our countries is a beacon of hope and progress, exemplifying the potential that arises when like-minded nations collaborate," he added.
Blinken made congratulatory remarks for the South Korean national holiday last year and in 2021 in an apparent show of friendship to the key East Asian ally.
During Chuseok that falls on Friday this year, people get together with family members and relatives and visit their ancestors' graves.
