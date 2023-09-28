Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

September 28, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/19 Cloudy 0

Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/19 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 27/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 27/20 Rain 20

Gwangju 27/20 Rain 10

Jeju 27/22 Rain 0

Daegu 28/20 Cloudy 10

Busan 29/22 Sunny 0

