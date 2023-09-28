Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:39 September 28, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/19 Cloudy 0
Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 0
Suwon 26/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 27/19 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 27/19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 27/20 Rain 20
Gwangju 27/20 Rain 10
Jeju 27/22 Rain 0
Daegu 28/20 Cloudy 10
Busan 29/22 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
Most Saved
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Top court upholds life sentence for woman over drowning death of husband for insurance money
-
Late wife of Australian veteran of Korean War laid to rest in Busan
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
(LEAD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(URGENT) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King over border crossing
-
N. Korea decides to expel U.S. soldier Travis King