Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Fruit prices soar ahead of Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Court's rejection of opposition leader's arrest raises uncertainties in political circles this fall (Kookmin Daily)
-- Won falls to 1,356 against dollar in Wednesday's trading (Donga Ilbo)
-- Court's rejection of opposition leader's arrest raises uncertainties in political circles (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Number of babies born in July falls below 20,000 (Segye Times)
-- Political battle intensifies after court rejects Lee's arrest warrant (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Court's rejection of opposition leader's arrest raises uncertainties until general election next year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Opposition party calls for apology from President Yoon after court's rejection of its leader's arrest (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea expels U.S. soldier Travis King who crossed into N. Korea 2 months ago (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's state pension fund has over 1,000 tln won, world's 3rd-biggest, under its management (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Won falls to an intraday low of 1,356 against dollar in Wednesday's trading (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lee's arrest warrant denial sparks debate (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung's arrest retrieve emboldens opposition fightback (Korea Herald)
-- Political battle intensifies after court rejects Lee's arrest warrant (Korea Times)
(END)
