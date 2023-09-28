Today in Korean history
Sept. 29
1984 -- North Korea delivers humanitarian assistance, including rice and medicine, to South Korean victims of flooding, the first such exchange of aid since the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea offered the assistance first, and South Korea accepted it.
1988 -- South Korea's women's handball team wins the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics, giving the nation its first Olympic gold in the event.
2002 -- The 14th Asian Games open in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan.
2015 -- North Korea indicates it may cancel the upcoming reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War if South Korean authorities keep making "reckless" efforts to stop the North from conducting a satellite launch and a nuclear test.
