Sept. 29



1984 -- North Korea delivers humanitarian assistance, including rice and medicine, to South Korean victims of flooding, the first such exchange of aid since the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea offered the assistance first, and South Korea accepted it.



1988 -- South Korea's women's handball team wins the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics, giving the nation its first Olympic gold in the event.



2002 -- The 14th Asian Games open in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan.



2015 -- North Korea indicates it may cancel the upcoming reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War if South Korean authorities keep making "reckless" efforts to stop the North from conducting a satellite launch and a nuclear test.

(END)