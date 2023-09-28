Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Civic group to celebrate 70th anniversary of S. Korea-U.S. alliance

All News 11:52 September 28, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The America-Korea United Society (AKUS), a New Jersey-based civic group, said Thursday it will hold an event in the United States to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

AKUS said the ceremony will be held at the Fort Lee Community Center in New Jersey at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 (U.S. time) under the theme of "We Go Together."

South Korea and the U.S. signed the Mutual Defense Treaty, a bedrock alliance document, in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1, 1953, three months after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

"Participants will look back on the history of the seven decades-long alliance and discuss joint efforts to achieve liberal democracy and market economy," an AKUS official said.

Bernard S. Champoux, formerly a three-star commander of the U.S. Eighth Army in South Korea, will deliver a keynote speech on the alliance between Seoul and Washington, AKUS said.

AKUS is a nonprofit independent organization dedicated to promoting democracy in Korea and the U.S.

This photo provided by the America-Korea United Society shows the notification of a planned event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the S. Korea-U.S. alliance in New Jersey on Oct. 1, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by the America-Korea United Society shows the notification of a planned event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the S. Korea-U.S. alliance in New Jersey on Oct. 1, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


