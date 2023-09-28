(LEAD) (Asiad) Gymnast Kim Han-sol wins gold in men's floor exercise

(ATTN: ADDS more details from 5th para, more photos)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol defended his men's floor exercise title at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday, giving the country's first gold from the sport here.

Kim scored 14.900 points to beat Zhang Boheng of China by 0.567 point to finish first in the men's floor exercise final at Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

Lin Chaopan of China took bronze with 14.333 points.

This gold is Kim's second consecutive gold in the discipline and the country's first gold in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Hangzhou Asiad.



South Korean artistic gymnast Kim Han-sol competes in the men's floor exercise final at Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Performing as the first athlete among eight finalists, Kim earned a difficulty score of 6.000, while the runner-up Zhang, who was the last in line to take the floor, picked up a higher 6.100.

But Kim's execution was perfect with 8.900 points for a total score of 14.900. The Chinese had 8.333 points in execution with a 0.1 point deduction, failing to surpass Kim.

Kim became the third Korean artistic gymnast to win at least one gold medal in two straight Asian Games, following Yeo Hong-chul, who topped the vault podium in 1998 and 2002, and Kim Soo-myun, who finished first in pommel horse in 2006 and floor exercise in 2010.

"Our strategy to take control from the beginning worked well," Kim said in the mixed zone. "I've been poor when I performed first in local competitions, but I think I took a decisive lead from the very first."



