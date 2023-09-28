(Asiad) S. Korean baseball team arrives in Hangzhou with eye on 4th straight gold

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- With its sights set on winning its fourth straight Asian Games gold medal, the South Korean baseball team landed in the Chinese host city of Hangzhou on Thursday.

Managed by Ryu Joong-il, South Korea is taking an under-24 team for the first time, having self-imposed the age limit to give youngsters of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) pro league early exposure to international competition. The KBO, which oversees national team operations, is also trying to avoid a controversy that had dogged previous Asiad teams. The 2018 team, in particular, was criticized for taking older and little-used veterans ostensibly to give them a chance to receive exemption from mandatory military service by winning an Asian Games gold.



Ryu Joong-il, manager of the South Korean baseball team for the Asian Games, speaks to reporters after arriving at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

This year's team may be short on experience, but Ryu told reporters Thursday his players are in great form.

"The players all look great," Ryu said after arriving at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. "Some of the players who went to the Tokyo Olympics say they feel much better now than they did back then."

South Korea is still considered the gold medal favorite, though Ryu said he was wary of Chinese Taipei.

"I have to pick our starting pitcher for the game against Chinese Taipei," Ryu said, naming Doosan Bears right-hander Gwak Been and Hanwha Eagles righty Moon Dong-ju as possible choices. Both pitchers are known in the KBO for hard fastballs.

South Korea played a scrimmage Tuesday in Seoul before traveling to China. Ryu said the starting lineup from that game will most likely be the regular lineup at the Asian Games.

It featured KT Wiz star Kang Baek-ho as cleanup and designated hitter, already an international veteran at 24.

Kang also played at the Olympics in 2021 and the World Baseball Classic this year.

"We're going to hit the ground running from the first game. I hope the fans will be behind us," Kang said. "From what I saw in our scrimmage, our pitchers are looking great. I expect big things from the team. We have some energetic young players on this team, and we're going to do our best and have fun doing it."



South Korean baseball player Kang Baek-ho speaks to reporters after arriving at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023, to get ready for the 19th Asian Games. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)