(Asiad) S. Korea claims third consecutive gold in men's team sabre fencing
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's male sabre fencers team captured its third straight gold medal at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday, cementing its insurmountable status in the discipline in the region.
The team of Kim Jung-hwan, Gu Bon-gil, Oh Sang-uk and Kim Jun-ho took down China 45-33 in the gold medal match at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
South Korea has dominated the men's team sabre discipline since the 2014 Incheon Asiad, with Kim Jung-hwan and Gu having competed in the previous two events in 2014 and 2018.
This is the sixth gold medal for South Korea from the sport at the continental competition.
The team gold gave Gu six career Asian Games gold medals, tying him with five others for most by a South Korean athlete.
