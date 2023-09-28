(Asiad) S. Korean Baek In-chul wins stunning swimming gold

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Baek In-chul won a surprising gold medal at the Asian Games in record-breaking fashion Thursday.

He won the men's 50-meter butterfly gold with an Asian Games record of 23.29 seconds at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China.

Baek had first set the competition record with 23.39 in the heats Thursday morning.

This is South Korea's fourth gold medal in swimming, tying its record for the most at a single Asiad.



This July 23, 2023, file photo shows South Korean swimming Baek In-chul during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. (Yonhap)

