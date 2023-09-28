(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korean Baek In-chul wins stunning swimming gold
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Baek In-chul won a surprising gold medal at the Asian Games in record-breaking fashion Thursday.
He won the men's 50-meter butterfly gold with an Asian Games record of 23.29 seconds at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China.
Baek had first set the competition record with 23.39 in the heats Thursday morning.
This is South Korea's fourth gold medal in swimming, tying its record for the most at a single Asiad.
Teong Tzen Wei of Singapore took the silver in 23.34 seconds, and Adilbek Mussin of Kazakhstan took bronze in 23.44 seconds.
Baek, 23, is the first South Korean man ever to win a butterfly gold medal at the Asian Games.
"I am so proud to be representing Korea. I've always wanted to hear the national anthem from the top of the podium," Baek said. "This will become reality. I am honored to have written Korean swimming history."
