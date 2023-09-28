(Asiad) Kim Woo-min snatches gold in freestyle swimming

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Kim Woo-min grabbed gold in the men's 800-meter freestyle swimming at the Asian Games on Thursday, his second gold medal of the competition.

Kim won the gold with an Asian Games record time of 7:46.03 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China. He shaved more than two seconds off the previous competition mark by Hangzhou native Sun Yang.

Kim also broke his own national record by 1.66 seconds.

Fei Liwei of China got the silver in 7:49.90 and Nguyen Huy Hoang of Vietnam finished third in 7:51.44.



South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min competes in the final of the men's 800-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)