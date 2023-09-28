(Asiad) Making a splash: S. Korea adds 2 more golds in swimming

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea continued to make a splash in swimming at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Thursday night, collecting two more gold medals to set its record for the most at a single Asiad.

Little-known Baek In-chul shocked the swimming world with his 50-meter butterfly gold medal at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, with an Asian record time of 23.29 seconds.



South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the men's 800-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

Moments later, Kwon Se-hyun grabbed silver in the women's 200m breaststroke. Then about half an hour later, Kim Woo-min captured gold in the men's 800m freestyle, establishing a new Asian record with 7:46.03.

The men's 4x100m freestyle relay team set a new national record with 3:12.96 en route to a silver medal. Hwang Sun-woo, the anchor of the relay team, earned his sixth and final medal in Hangzhou.



South Korean swimmer Baek In-chul celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the men's 50-meter butterfly at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

The women's 4x200m freestyle relay team capped the productive day with bronze.

With one more day of swimming left, South Korea has now won five gold medals, breaking the previous mark of four gold medals at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, along with three silvers and eight bronzes.



South Korean swimmers Ji Yu-chan, Lee Ho-joon, Kim Ji-hoon and Hwang Sun-woo (L to R) celebrate after winning silver in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

At the previous Asiad five years ago, South Korea managed just one gold, one silver and four bronzes.

"With one day left, we've already set a record for Korean swimming. We're all very proud of representing the country," Hwang said after his relay silver. "We've come a long way and I think we're just getting started. We have so many great swimmers on the way up who haven't even reached their prime. We're going to keep working hard and giving our fans something to cheer about with good results and performances."



South Korean swimmers Hur Yeon-kyung, Kim Seo-yeong, Park Su-jin and Han Da-kyung (L to R) celebrate after winning bronze in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

