(Asiad) Making a splash: S. Korea adds 2 more golds in swimming
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea continued to make a splash in swimming at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Thursday night, collecting two more gold medals to set its record for the most at a single Asiad.
Little-known Baek In-chul shocked the swimming world with his 50-meter butterfly gold medal at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, with an Asian record time of 23.29 seconds.
Moments later, Kwon Se-hyun grabbed silver in the women's 200m breaststroke. Then about half an hour later, Kim Woo-min captured gold in the men's 800m freestyle, establishing a new Asian record with 7:46.03.
The men's 4x100m freestyle relay team set a new national record with 3:12.96 en route to a silver medal. Hwang Sun-woo, the anchor of the relay team, earned his sixth and final medal in Hangzhou.
The women's 4x200m freestyle relay team capped the productive day with bronze.
With one more day of swimming left, South Korea has now won five gold medals, breaking the previous mark of four gold medals at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, along with three silvers and eight bronzes.
At the previous Asiad five years ago, South Korea managed just one gold, one silver and four bronzes.
"With one day left, we've already set a record for Korean swimming. We're all very proud of representing the country," Hwang said after his relay silver. "We've come a long way and I think we're just getting started. We have so many great swimmers on the way up who haven't even reached their prime. We're going to keep working hard and giving our fans something to cheer about with good results and performances."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch joint underwater operation for Korean War remains
-
Unification minister calls for cooperation with U.S. against N. Korea's suspected arms deal with Russia
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
S. Korea, U.S. launch joint underwater operation for Korean War remains
-
Unification minister calls for cooperation with U.S. against N. Korea's suspected arms deal with Russia
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
Royal palaces in Seoul available for free during Chuseok holiday
-
(5th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials