(Asiad) S. Korea vs. N. Korea in women's football; diver looks to extend medals record
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- For the first time in nine years, South Korea and North Korea will clash in women's football at an Asian Games this weekend.
The two Koreas will meet in the quarterfinals starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Wenzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.
South Korea won Group E by winning their three matches with a combined score of 8-1. North Korea had to play Singapore twice in Group C, clobbering them 17-0 en route to taking the top seed, after Cambodia withdrew from the competition.
Group winners typically don't meet each other at the start of the knockout stage in a football competition, but by the quirks of this tournament, the Koreas will be up against each other in a highly-anticipated match.
In their previous Asiad meeting, North Korea defeated South Korea 2-1 in the semifinals in 2014, en route to winning their Asian Games gold.
Also on Saturday, diver Woo Haram will begin his third Asian Games in the men's synchronized 3m springboard.
Before Hangzhou, Woo had owned the most Asian Games medals among all South Korean participants with eight -- three silvers and five bronzes. He will try to win his first gold in Hangzhou.
In shooting, Lee Won-ho, who won silver in the men's 10m air pistol Thursday, will join Lee Si-yoon in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
