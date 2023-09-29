S. Korea fails to join FTSE Russell's global bond index

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has failed to have its government bond markets included in the World Government Bond Index (WGBI) by FTSE Russell, the company said Thursday (London time), placing the country again on a waitlist for its next review half a year later.

London-based FTSE Russell said South Korea will remain on the watch list for a potential upgrade in the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) to be published in March 2024.

"This follows announcements by the South Korean market authorities of several proposed initiatives intended to improve the market's structure and the accessibility of South Korean capital markets," the company said.

Seoul was added to the WGBI watch list in September 2022.

Experts say it normally takes two years for a country to move from the watch list to the index.

The WGBI is a broad index designed to measure the performance of government bond markets, including local currencies and sovereign bonds of major advanced nations.

"FTSE Russell appreciates the ongoing open and constructive dialogue with the South Korean authorities and intends to continue its engagement with all market participants to determine the efficacy of the enhancements as the reforms are implemented," the company added.

South Korea's finance ministry, meanwhile, said the government will continue to communicate closely with investors and increase the awareness of the country's policy reform efforts.

South Korea and India are the only countries among the world's top 10 economies in terms of nominal gross domestic product that have yet to be included in the bond index.



This file image shows an electric board providing updates on yields on sovereign bonds. (Yonhap)

