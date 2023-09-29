Friday's weather forecast
SEOUL, Sep. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/16 Sunny 20
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 20
Suwon 25/15 Sunny 20
Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20
Daejeon 24/16 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 24/14 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20
Jeonju 25/18 Sunny 20
Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/21 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/17 Sunny 20
Busan 27/20 Cloudy 10
