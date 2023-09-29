Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 September 29, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/16 Sunny 20

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/15 Sunny 20

Cheongju 25/17 Sunny 20

Daejeon 24/16 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 24/14 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/18 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/21 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/17 Sunny 20

Busan 27/20 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!