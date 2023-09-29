Opposition leader Lee again proposes talks with President Yoon
SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung proposed Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol hold one-on-one talks with him to discuss issues involving the livelihoods of the public.
Lee, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), made the suggestion via a Facebook post, two days after a Seoul court rejected an arrest warrant sought for him over corruption charges.
"Let us cease political disputes at least until the regular parliamentary session in December and concentrate on tackling issues on people's livelihoods," he said.
"I wish the president would meet with the opposition head without any strings attached and discuss people's livelihoods and state affairs in a frank manner to be able to promptly carry out what can be done."
Lee said such a meeting would serve as signals for an economic recovery, the foundation for people's livelihood, noting, "I expect a forward-looking decision from the president."
Since taking office as the DP's chair in August last year, Lee has proposed one-on-one talks with Yoon on several occasions, all to no avail.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
