today in Korean history

Sept. 30
1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Panama.
1981 -- The International Olympic Committee chooses Seoul as the host of the 1988 Summer Olympics.
1990 -- The Soviet Union establishes diplomatic relations with South Korea.
2013 -- The 38th-largest conglomerate, Tong Yang Inc., says three of its affiliates will be filing for court receivership amid a liquidity shortage.
2017 -- South Korean and U.S. forces conduct their first joint short-range air defense drill on the Korean Peninsula.
