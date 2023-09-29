(Asiad) S. Korea grabs bronze in men's team rifle shooting
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected its 13th medal in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday, surpassing the total from the previous Asiad with two more days of competition left.
South Korea grabbed bronze in the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event, as the trio of Kim Jong-hyun, Kim Sang-do and Mo Dai-seong combined for 1,748 points. India won gold with 1,769 points and China took silver with 1,763 points.
Kim Jong-hyun and Kim Sang-do both qualified for the individual final, open to the top eight shooters from the morning's qualification phase.
In the 3 positions qualification, shooters fired 60 shots in 90 minutes in the sequence of kneeling, prone and standing positions, with 20 shots in each position for a maximum of 600 points.
Kim Jong-hyun ranked sixth with 587 points and Kim Sang-do was seventh 585 points. Mo Dai-seong ranked 19th with 576 points.
There was no final for the team competition, as the individual scores were added for each country to determine team rankings.
This is Kim Sang-do's second team medal in Hangzhou, after he helped South Korea to silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event on Monday.
South Korea has so far claimed two golds, four silvers and seven bronzes for 13 shooting medals in Hangzhou. In Jakarta in 2018, South Korea had 12 medals in shooting, with three golds, four silvers and five bronzes.
Earlier Friday, the women's 10m air pistol team finished fourth with 1,716 points, seven back of Chinese Taipei. Individually, Kim Bo-mi just missed out on the final by finishing in ninth place with 575 points, one behind Shing Ho Ching of Hong Kong.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
Unification minister calls for cooperation with U.S. against N. Korea's suspected arms deal with Russia
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Unification minister calls for cooperation with U.S. against N. Korea's suspected arms deal with Russia
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
(LEAD) N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
(7th LD) Travis King in U.S. custody after expulsion by N. Korea: Washington officials
-
Royal palaces in Seoul available for free during Chuseok holiday
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site