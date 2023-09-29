(Asiad) S. Korea cruises past N. Korea in women's basketball

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea defeated North Korea 81-62 in a highly-anticipated women's basketball preliminary game at the Asian Games in China on Friday, as the countries that formed a joint team five years ago returned as foes.

South Korea overcame an early 21-11 deficit to win its second straight game in Group C at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, as the closely-contested affair quickly turned into a blowout.



Park Ji-su of South Korea (L) tries to drive past Pak Jin-a of North Korea during the teams' Group C game of the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

Five players on both sides had also played on the 2018 unified Korean team: Park Ji-su, Kang Lee-seul and Park Ji-hyun for South Korea, and Ro Suk-yong and Kim Hye-yon for North Korea. The joint Korean team won silver behind China at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

North Korea's head coach here, Jong Song-sim, served as an assistant coach for the unified Korean team in 2018.

South Korea, with a 2-0 record, will close out the preliminary round against Chinese Taipei on Sunday, and North Korea, now 1-1, will do the same against Thailand, also on Sunday.

The teams went through some nervy early moments. North Korea missed its first six field goal attempts and had turnovers before the game was five minutes old. South Korea, not that much sharper from the field, was 1-for-6 to start the game. South Korea maintained a 2-0 lead through the first 4:16 before North Korea got its first bucket.



Kim Danbi of South Korea drives into the paint against North Korea during the teams' Group C game of the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

Then North Korea reeled off a 6-0 run to build an 8-2 lead, and closed the opening frame up 13-11.

North Korea then jumped out to a 21-11 lead to start the second quarter, thanks to an 8-0 run that featured three-pointers by Hong Ryon-a and Ri Un-jong. South Korea was held scoreless for nearly four minutes into the second quarter.

But then South Korea reeled off an 11-0 run to go up 22-21, as North Korea struggled to find much space against some dogged South Korean defense.

South Korea took a 33-25 lead into halftime, after outscoring North Korea 22-4 over the final 3:45 of the second quarter.

South Korea pulled away further in the third quarter, with Kim Danbi's trey opening up a 46-29 lead with 6:56 left in the frame.



Kang Lee-seul of South Korea celebrates after making a three-pointer against North Korea during the teams' Group C game of the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

The South Korean lead grew to a game-high 20 points at 57-37 on Park Ji-su's layup with 2:12 to go in the third, and North Korea never threatened to get close.

The teams traded some buckets early in the fourth. A three by Hong Ryon-a got North Korea within 68-53, but Kang Lee-seul answered for South Korea with her own three in the next possession. Lee Kyung-eun's jumper restored a 20-point advantage for South Korea, which stayed in front comfortably.

Pak, the 205-centimeter center for North Korea, had a game-high 29 points. South Korean defenders harassed the 20-year-old big nearly every time she touched the ball in the paint.



Pak Jin-a of North Korea (C) is guarded by Park Ji-su (R) of South Korea during the teams' Group C game of the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

