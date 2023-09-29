(Asiad) S. Korea wins gold in League of Legends competition; Faker tops podium

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won the inaugural title of the League of Legends (LOL) competition at the 19th Asian Games in China on Friday, helping LOL superstar Lee Sang-hyeok, or Faker, become a gold medalist at the Asiad.

In the LOL final held at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, the team of Lee, Seo Jin-hyeok, Park Jae-hyeok, Jung Ji-hun, Ryu Min-seok and Choi Woo-je beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 to claim the Asian Games crown.

This is South Korea's second gold from esports, which made their Asian Games debut as medal sports in Hangzhou, after one from Street Fighter V was won by 44-year old gamer Kim Gwan-woo the previous day.

The competitive video game tournaments, especially among professional gamers, served as a demonstration sport in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.



In this file photo taken Aug. 28, 2023, South Korea's national esports team members for the 19th Asian Games attend a press conference in Seoul. (Yonhap)

