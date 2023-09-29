(Asiad) Swimmer Kim Woo-min captures 3rd gold in Hangzhou
By Yoo Jee-ho
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min won the men's 400-meter freestyle gold medal at the Asian Games in China on Friday, becoming only the third swimmer from the country to win three titles at a single Asiad.
Kim finished the race in first place with a time of 3:44.36. Pan Zhanle of China was a distant second in 3:48.81
Kim had earlier won gold medals in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay and the men's 800m freestyle.
He joins Choi Yun-hui and Park Tae-hwan as the only triple gold medalists in Asian Games swimming for South Korea.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
