(Asiad) Faker Lee Sang-hyeok feels mixed emotions of joy, disappointment after historic gold

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- At the historic moment of South Korea's first ever gold medal in the League of Legends (LOL) final at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, where esports was first contested as a medal competition, LOL superstar Faker Lee Sang-hyeok was not on the center stage to compete.

On the bench, he watched his teammates of Seo Jin-hyeok, Park Jae-hyeok, Jung Ji-hun, Ryu Min-seok and Choi Woo-je beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 to claim the Asian Games crown at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.



South Korea's esports team members Choi Woo-je (L), Seo Jin-hyeok, Jung Ji-hun, Lee Sang-hyeok, Park Jae-hyeok and Ryu Min-seok pose after winning gold in the League of Legends final at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

Some think of the idiom, "much noise and no substance," but Lee was rarely bothered that he was sidelined.

After the match, Lee had an apparent mixture of disappointment and joy on his face, saying he was proud that his teammates did better than him and the team overwhelmed the opposition en route to the final.

"It would have been the best scenario if I had competed in the final and won gold," he said. "I think it's meaningful that the team is strong enough to pull off a victory without me and we proved that strength."

As the team's mid laner, Lee played only a set in a group round match against Kazakhstan on Monday and was sidelined in the team's four other matches due to health issues.

Without Faker, regarded as the greatest LOL player in history for the number of his world championship titles and player of the year awards since his debut in 2013, however, South Korea rose to become the champions in an invincible fashion.



South Korean gamer Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, stands on the podium after South Korea wins gold in the League of Legends final at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

In particular, Lee thanked Jung Ji-hun for replacing him in his role and maintaining a clean sheet in five matches at the Hangzhou Asiad.

"He did so well that we did not concede a set. I think the coach made a good pick," he said.

At the 2018 Asian Games, where esports was a demonstration program, Lee represented South Korea as a LOL playing team, but earned a silver medal after falling to China in the semis.

"As esports became an official competition this year, I think it's meaningful that South Korea is engraved in the history of esports," he said. "If I'm given another chance, I want to have another good experience at the next Asiad three years from now."



South Korea's esports team players celebrate their victory after winning gold in the League of Legends final at China Hangzhou Esports Centre in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 29, 2023. (Yonhap)

