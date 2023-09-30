Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 September 30, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/17 Rain 60
Incheon 23/19 Rain 60
Suwon 23/17 Sunny 60
Cheongju 24/17 Rain 30
Daejeon 24/16 Rain 30
Chuncheon 23/15 Rain 70
Gangneung 27/18 Rain 0
Jeonju 24/17 Rain 30
Gwangju 24/16 Rain 20
Jeju 23/20 Rain 60
Daegu 25/17 Rain 0
Busan 24/20 Rain 10
