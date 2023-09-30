Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 September 30, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/17 Rain 60

Incheon 23/19 Rain 60

Suwon 23/17 Sunny 60

Cheongju 24/17 Rain 30

Daejeon 24/16 Rain 30

Chuncheon 23/15 Rain 70

Gangneung 27/18 Rain 0

Jeonju 24/17 Rain 30

Gwangju 24/16 Rain 20

Jeju 23/20 Rain 60

Daegu 25/17 Rain 0

Busan 24/20 Rain 10
