S. Korea to extend US$5 mln worth of fertilizer aid to Ukraine via U.S. agency

SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will deliver US$5 million worth of fertilizer to support Ukrainian farmers in partnership with the United States' international development agency, officials said Saturday.

South Korea's foreign ministry will send fertilizers to support Ukraine's agricultural sector affected by the ongoing war with Russia through the partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), according to the Seoul government officials.

"This generous contribution underscores the Republic of Korea's support for the Ukrainian people and our continuing commitment to helping Ukraine withstand Putin's aggression," the U.S. agency said in a release on Friday.

The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.



This EPA photo shows a dog standing near a shell crater on a farm near the front-line town of Orikhiv, the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, on Sept. 14, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

