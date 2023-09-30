Today in Korean history
Oct. 1
1953 -- South Korea and the United States sign a mutual defense treaty about three months after the Armistice Agreement ending the Korean War was signed.
1956 -- South Korea marks the first Armed Forces Day to commemorate the service of men and women in the country's armed forces. The Cabinet designated the day a month earlier to mark South Korean forces breaking through the 38th parallel in 1950 for the first time during the 1950-53 Korean War.
1958 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Thailand.
1999 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il meets with Chung Ju-yung, the founder of Hyundai Group, during his visit to Pyongyang for discussions on tourism and other business ventures in the communist country. Chung died two years later.
2005 -- The Seoul metropolitan government finishes restoration of the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul around 47 years after it was buried under layers of concrete.
2009 -- Eleven North Koreans, including two children, are found drifting off South Korea's east coast as they sailed south of the inter-Korean border seeking refuge.
2014 -- South Korea and Japan hold strategic dialogue in Tokyo for the first time in nearly two years to discuss an array of bilateral issues and North Korea's nuclear program.
2019 -- North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui is quoted by the North's official Korean Central News Agency as saying Washington and Pyongyang have agreed to hold "preliminary contact on Oct. 4 and hold working-level negotiations on Oct. 5."
