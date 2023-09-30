(Asiad) S. Korea picks up 1st gold in roller skating

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won its first gold medal from roller skating at the 19th Asian Games in China on Saturday.

Jeong Byeong-hee clocked in 15:39.867 and scored 19 points in the men's 10,000m point-elimination final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, outpacing Zhang Zhenhai of China by five points.

His compatriot Choi In-ho finished third with 11 points.

This is South Korea's first gold medal from the roller sport at the Hangzhou Asiad.



In this Reuters photo, skaters compete in the women's 10,000m point-elimination roller skating final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games. (Yonhap)

