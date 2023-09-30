(Asiad) S. Korea picks up 1st gold in roller skating
All News 11:04 September 30, 2023
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won its first gold medal from roller skating at the 19th Asian Games in China on Saturday.
Jeong Byeong-hee clocked in 15:39.867 and scored 19 points in the men's 10,000m point-elimination final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, outpacing Zhang Zhenhai of China by five points.
His compatriot Choi In-ho finished third with 11 points.
This is South Korea's first gold medal from the roller sport at the Hangzhou Asiad.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
