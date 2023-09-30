(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea picks up 1st gold in roller skating
(ATTN: ADDS more details from 5th para; CHANGES photos)
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won its first gold medal from roller skating at the 19th Asian Games in China on Saturday.
Jeong Byeong-hee clocked in 15:39.867 and scored 19 points in the men's 10,000m point-elimination final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, outpacing Zhang Zhenhai of China by five points.
His compatriot Choi In-ho finished third with 11 points.
This is South Korea's first gold medal from the roller sport at the Hangzhou Asiad.
Earlier in the day, Yu Ga-ram won bronze in the women's 10,000m point-elimination race, earning 14 points after Shih Pei-Yu and Yang Ho-Chen, both from Chinese Taipei, who had 21 and 18 points, respectively.
In point-elimination racing, skaters who pass the line last at each lap are eliminated and the top two skaters are awarded points. The three skaters who earn the most points win medals.
Roller sports made their Asian Games debut in 2010 in Guangzhou but they weren't part of the quadrennial competition in the 2014 Incheon Asiad.
They have returned to the fold since the 2018 competition in Indonesia, and 10 top medals are at stake, with artistic and speed track events competed, in Hangzhou.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site
-
Pentagon's CWMD strategy document calls N. Korea 'persistent threat'
-
Yoon hosts luncheon meeting with Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima on Chuseok
-
(LEAD) Expressway traffic congestion persists on 2nd day of extended Chuseok holiday