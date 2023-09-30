(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea picks up 1st gold in roller skating

(ATTN: ADDS more details from 5th para; CHANGES photos)

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won its first gold medal from roller skating at the 19th Asian Games in China on Saturday.

Jeong Byeong-hee clocked in 15:39.867 and scored 19 points in the men's 10,000m point-elimination final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, outpacing Zhang Zhenhai of China by five points.

His compatriot Choi In-ho finished third with 11 points.

This is South Korea's first gold medal from the roller sport at the Hangzhou Asiad.



In this Reuters photo, South Korean roller skater Jeong Byeong-hee celebrates his victory after winning the gold medal in the men's 10,000m point-elimination roller skating final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games. (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, Yu Ga-ram won bronze in the women's 10,000m point-elimination race, earning 14 points after Shih Pei-Yu and Yang Ho-Chen, both from Chinese Taipei, who had 21 and 18 points, respectively.

In point-elimination racing, skaters who pass the line last at each lap are eliminated and the top two skaters are awarded points. The three skaters who earn the most points win medals.



In this Reuters photo, South Korean roller skaters Jeong Byeong-hee (R) and Choi In-ho celebrate their medals after the men's 10,000m point-elimination roller skating final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games. (Yonhap)

Roller sports made their Asian Games debut in 2010 in Guangzhou but they weren't part of the quadrennial competition in the 2014 Incheon Asiad.

They have returned to the fold since the 2018 competition in Indonesia, and 10 top medals are at stake, with artistic and speed track events competed, in Hangzhou.



In this Reuters photo, roller skaters compete in the men's 10,000m point-elimination final race at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games. (Yonhap)

