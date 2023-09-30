(Asiad) S. Korea wins bronze in pistol mixed team event for 14th shooting medal

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected its 14th medal in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games in China on Saturday.

Lee Won-ho and Kim Bo-mi combined for the bronze medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, defeating Satoko Yamada and Seiji Morikawa of Japan 16-8.

This was the second medal in Hangzhou for Lee, who had won silver in the men's 10m air pistol on Thursday.

With one more day of shooting competition remaining, South Korea has now won two golds, four silvers and eight bronzes for 14 medals, two more than it had won in shooting at the 2018 Asian Games.

In the morning qualification stage, Lee and Kim shot a combined 574 points out of a maximum 600 to rank fourth and reach one of two bronze medal matches. The Japanese team ranked fifth to set up a match against the South Koreans.



South Korean shooters Kim Bo-mi (L) and Lee Won-ho celebrate after winning bronze in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

The one other bronze medal match featured third-ranked Iran against sixth-ranked Pakistan. The top two qualifying teams, India and China, met in the gold medal match.

In the final, shooters each fired single shots on command, within a 50-second limit, for a maximum 10.9 points per shot. Two points were awarded to the team with the higher score, and teams each got one point in case of a tie.



The goal was to get to 16 points first, and the South Koreans finished the job with their 12th shots.

The two teams were tied at 3-3 through their first three shots. In the fourth, Yamada hit a 7.7, a shockingly low score in the medal phase, and the South Koreans grabbed their lead at 5-3 even though Kim and Lee only scored 9.5 and 9.4 themselves.

In the fifth series, Yamada was even worse, hitting a 7.4, and South Korea grabbed a 7-3 lead.

The lead quickly grew to 13-3, as Kim carried her team with scores of 10.5 and 10.3.

Japan cut it to 14-8 in the 11th series, but Kim and Lee closed out Japan in the next series.



