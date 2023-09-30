(Asiad) S. Korea in contention for team medal in women's golf

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea remained in the hunt for a medal in the team event of the women's golf tournament of the Asian Games in China, following the end of the third round on Saturday.

South Korea sits in a tie for fourth place with Japan at 20-under through 54 holes at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.

Kim Min-sol, Yoo Hyun-jo and Lim Ji-yoo entered the competition, and Lim missed the 36-hole cut Friday. The two best scores for each country are added to determine the team rankings.



This Sept. 19, 2023, file photo provided by the KLPGA Tour shows South Korean golfer Kim Min-sol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

With Lim out of the individual competition, Kim and Yoo shot a 66 and a 69 on the par-72 track on Saturday, putting South Korea six strokes behind China for the bronze medal.

India sits atop the team leaderboard at 29-under, followed by Thailand at 28-under.

In the individual event, Aditi Ashok of India pulled away from the pack on Saturday, shooting a blistering round of 61 to reach 22-under for the competition.

Ashok is seven strokes ahead of Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand.

Kim is the top South Korean at 10-under, which puts her in a tie for fifth. Yoo sits one stroke back in a tie for ninth.

Kim's round unraveled on the par-5 eighth hole, where she committed a quadruple bogey.

