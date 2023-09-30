Yoon meets police officers, firefighters on Chuseok holiday
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with police officers and firefighters Saturday and expressed his appreciation for their service during the Chuseok holiday, his office said.
Yoon visited an office affiliated with the Seoul Jungbu Police Station in central Seoul and thanked them for their work during the holiday, according to the presidential office.
The extended six-day Chuseok holiday will continue through Tuesday.
Yoon also listened to their difficulties while on duty and vowed to improve working conditions.
Following the meeting, Yoon observed a virtual shooting training session, which aims to beef up police officers' capabilities to respond to crime.
Yoon then visited the Jungbu Fire Station in Seoul for a meeting with officials there and expressed his gratitude for their service, according to the office.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
