(Asiad) 1st gold in roller skating, diver adds to big medal collection

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed its first gold medal in roller skating Saturday, and it ended up being the country's only gold of the day here in China.

Jeong Byeong-hee won the men's 10,000-meter point-elimination title over Zhang Zhenhai of China, collecting 19 points after finishing his race in 15:39.867 at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou.



In this Associated Press photo, South Korean roller skater Jeong Byeong-hee celebrates after winning gold in the men's 10,000 point-elimination race at the Asian Games at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

Fellow South Korean Choi In-ho grabbed bronze in the same event with 11 points. In the women's point-elimination race, South Korea's Yu Garam picked up bronze.

In point-elimination racing, skaters who pass the line last each lap are eliminated and the top two skaters are awarded points. The three skaters who earn the most points win medals.

Roller sports made their Asian Games debut in 2010 but were dropped for the 2014 event in South Korea. They returned to the program in 2018, and 10 gold medals are at stake in Hangzhou.

In this Associated Press photo, South Korean roller skater Yu Garam celebrates after winning bronze in the women's 10,000 point-elimination race at the Asian Games at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

The diving competition began Saturday, and South Korea's Woo Haram and Yi Jae-gyeong teamed up for silver in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard event.

This was Woo's ninth Asian Games medal, more than any South Korean athlete in this year's delegation.

South Korea earned its 14th medal in shooting, as Kim Bo-mi and Lee Won-ho took bronze in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event.

Also on Saturday, South Korea grabbed its first Asiad medals in kurash, a traditional form of Uzbek wrestling. Both Kwon Jae-deog in the men's -66kg and Jeong Jun-yong in the men's +90kg events won bronze medals. The sport made its Asian Games debut in 2018 and South Korea was shut out of medals on that occasion.



South Korean shooters Lee Won-ho (L) and Kim Bo-mi pose with their bronze medals won in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

Elsewhere at the Asian Games, South Korea crashed out of the women's football tournament after losing to North Korea 4-1 in the quarterfinals in Wenzhou, southeast of Hangzhou.

South Korea took an early lead on a North Korean own goal, but then the North netted four unanswered goals, including a brace by Ri Hak.



South Korean divers Woo Haram (L) and Yi Jae-gyeong compete in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard event at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)