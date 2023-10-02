(Asiad) Baseball team to play last group round game vs. Thailand; diver, cyclist, Go player on board
By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- After the crucial game against Chinese Taipei, South Korea will face Thailand in its last preliminary group round match Tuesday at the 19th Asian Games in China.
The final Group B game against Thailand will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.
Led by manager Ryu Joong-il, the team of under-24 players has started its hunt for the fourth consecutive Asian Games gold with its first Group B match against Hong Kong and the second against Chinese Taipei.
Chinese Taipei, featuring some U.S.-based minor leaguers, is regarded as the biggest obstacle to the country's path to the top of the podium.
In the next Super Round, the top two teams of Group A, South Korea and Chinese Taipei, will take on their Group A counterparts.
In diving, Woo Haram, the most decorative diver in South Korea, will compete in the men's 3-meter springboard event, seeking his double-digit Asian Games medal.
In the men's 3m synchronized springboard Saturday, he teamed up with Yi Jae-gyeong and bagged silver to raise his medal tally to nine.
Cyclist Na Ahreum will compete in the women's individual time trial road race for her sixth career Asian Games gold, tying the country's all-time record shared by several other athletes, including swimmer Park Tae-hwan, and fencers Nam Hyun-hee and Gu Bon-gil. She wrapped up her track races empty-handed at this year's Asian Games.
In the Go competition, South Korean players will go for gold each in the men's and women's team finals, led by top-ranked male player Shin Jin-seo, who won bronze in the individual event.
The women's handball team will clash with China in the semifinals to seek its third consecutive Asian Games title.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
(Asiad) S. Korea blank China to reach men's football semifinals
-
N. Korea says relations with Russia are 'powerful fortress' for preserving peace
-
S. Korea says N. Korea will never be recognized as nuclear-weapon state
-
Police launch belated probe into another teacher's suicide after parental harassment
-
(LEAD) (Asiad) PGA Tour winner Im Sung-jae in contention for 2 medals in Hangzhou