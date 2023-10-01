Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:13 October 01, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/13 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/13 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/16 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 24/14 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 0
Daegu 24/16 Sunny 0
Busan 26/18 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
Most Saved
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
Top 1 pct singers earn 4.6 bln won per person on average in 2021: data
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint anti-terrorism exercise
-
(Asiad) S. Korea lose to N. Korea in women's football quarterfinals
-
S. Korea to extend US$5 mln worth of fertilizer aid to Ukraine via U.S. agency
-
(LEAD) Traffic heavy on expressways following Chuseok