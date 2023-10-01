Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:13 October 01, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/13 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/13 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/16 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 24/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 0

Daegu 24/16 Sunny 0

Busan 26/18 Sunny 0

