Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports down for 12th month in Sept. on weak chip demand

All News 09:10 October 01, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell for the 12th consecutive month in September on weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for the fourth month in a row, the industry ministry said Sunday.

Outbound shipments fell 4.4 percent on-year to US$54.66 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

But the country logged a trade surplus of $3.7 billion in September, the fourth straight gain, as imports marked a sharper decline.

Imports fell 16.5 percent on-year to $50.96 billion last month, as energy imports retreated 36 percent on-year, the ministry said. South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs.

In June, the country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months following the longest ever shortfall since 1997, which lasted from March 2022 through May 2023 as a result of high energy prices.

This file photo taken Sept. 21, 2023, shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

This file photo taken Sept. 21, 2023, shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!