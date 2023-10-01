S. Korea's exports down for 12th month in Sept. on weak chip demand
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell for the 12th consecutive month in September on weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for the fourth month in a row, the industry ministry said Sunday.
Outbound shipments fell 4.4 percent on-year to US$54.66 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
But the country logged a trade surplus of $3.7 billion in September, the fourth straight gain, as imports marked a sharper decline.
Imports fell 16.5 percent on-year to $50.96 billion last month, as energy imports retreated 36 percent on-year, the ministry said. South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs.
In June, the country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months following the longest ever shortfall since 1997, which lasted from March 2022 through May 2023 as a result of high energy prices.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korea's stipulation of nuclear policy
-
Unification minister to visit Britain, Germany
-
All BTS members renew contract with BigHit
-
(LEAD) Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Defense minister nominee calls for scrapping inter-Korean military accord
-
S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
Top 1 pct singers earn 4.6 bln won per person on average in 2021: data
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint anti-terrorism exercise
-
(Asiad) S. Korea lose to N. Korea in women's football quarterfinals
-
S. Korea to extend US$5 mln worth of fertilizer aid to Ukraine via U.S. agency
-
(LEAD) Traffic heavy on expressways following Chuseok