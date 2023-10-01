Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.1 magnitude natural earthquake strikes near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency

All News 09:43 October 01, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude natural earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site Sunday, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said.

The tremor occurred about 35 kilometers north of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 7:35 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.26 degrees north and a longitude of 129.29 degrees east at a depth of 23 km, it said.

Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.

This is a photo capture from the United States Geological Survey website, which shows the position of Punggye-ri (red mark), a North Korean nuclear test site in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This is a photo capture from the United States Geological Survey website, which shows the position of Punggye-ri (red mark), a North Korean nuclear test site in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #earthquake
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!