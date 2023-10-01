2.1 magnitude natural earthquake strikes near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude natural earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site Sunday, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The tremor occurred about 35 kilometers north of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 7:35 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.26 degrees north and a longitude of 129.29 degrees east at a depth of 23 km, it said.
Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.
