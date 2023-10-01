Heavy traffic on expressways expected on 4th day of holiday

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Expressways were expected to experience heavy traffic Sunday, the fourth day of the extended Chuseok holiday, as people traveled back home.

As of 9 a.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan was 5 hours and 26 minutes, 5 hours and 6 minutes from the southeastern city of Ulsan, and 3 hours and 50 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to Korea Expressway Corp.

Traffic into Seoul is expected to become congested starting around 10 a.m. and peak at around 5 p.m. before easing between 11 p.m. and midnight, it said.

In the opposite direction, traffic was expected to be relatively light.

Some 4.82 million vehicles were expected to hit the road nationwide.

This year's Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, fell on Friday, and the holiday runs from Thursday through Tuesday when the country marks National Foundation Day.



This photo, taken aboard a police helicopter, shows long lines of vehicles jamming the Gyeongbu Expressway in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Sept. 27, 2023, as people head to their hometowns to celebrate the Chuseok holiday. (Yonhap)

