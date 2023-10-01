(2nd LD) Expressway congestion partially eases up as S. Koreans return home following Chuseok

(ATTN: UPDATES with latest traffic situation; CHANGES headline, lead)

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Congestion on most highways and roads across the country started easing up Sunday night, as people were heading back home on the fourth day of the extended Chuseok holiday.

As of 5 p.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan had been 4 hours and 59 minutes, 4 hours and 39 minutes from the southeastern city of Ulsan, and 4 hours and 30 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to Korea Expressway Corp. (KEC).

The travel times had decreased by about 1 hour and 30 minutes for Busan, Ulsan and Daegu compared with the estimates at 1 p.m.

Traffic into Seoul is expected to mostly ease between 11 p.m. and midnight, the KEC said.

In the opposite direction, traffic was expected to be relatively light.

Some 4.82 million vehicles were expected to hit the road nationwide.

This year's Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, fell on Friday, and the holiday runs from Thursday through Tuesday when the country marks National Foundation Day.



This photo, taken aboard a police helicopter, shows long lines of vehicles jamming the Gyeongbu Expressway in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Sept. 27, 2023, as people head to their hometowns to celebrate the Chuseok holiday. (Yonhap)

