N.K. leader sends congratulatory message to Xi on Chinese founding anniversary
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday to mark the 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, state media said.
"Over the last 10-odd years, the CPC with you, the general secretary, as its core has made remarkable successes in the cause of the party and state building by uniting and inspiring the entire party and people under the banner of the socialist idea with Chinese characteristics in the new era," Kim wrote in the message, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency. CPC stands for the Communist Party of China.
"Our party, government and people are rejoiced over all the achievements made by the Chinese party, government and people as over our own," he continued.
Kim said North Korea and China have "always and invariably" supported and encouraged each other "in the long course of defending and glorifying socialism."
"I, together with you, will strive to consolidate and develop the DPRK-China friendly relations, which have entered a new historic period, in accordance with the aspiration and desire of the peoples of the two countries and to safeguard peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world," he added, referring to North Korea by the acronym of its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
