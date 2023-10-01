(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Koreans win gold, silver in men's roller skating

(ATTN: ADDS details, photos)

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Choi Gwang-ho won the gold medal over compatriot Jung Cheol-won in a brand new roller skating race at the Asian Games on Sunday.

Choi finished first in the men's 1,000-meter sprint event with a time of 1:29.497 to edge out Jung, who grabbed silver in 1:29.499.



Roller sports have been in and out of the Asian Games since 2010. The men's and women's 1,000m sprint events made their debut in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Lee Ye-rim grabbed bronze in the women's 1,000m sprint with a time of 1:38.750.



In the men's final, Choi was in second place early in the race before getting into the mix for the gold with two laps remaining. He moved into the lead at the last corner and then came charging down the final straight to hold off Jung by 0.002 second. Chao Tsu-Cheng of Chinese Taipei finished third in 1:29.527.

Choi had previously won two silver medals at the Asian Games.



In the women's race, Lee finished behind two skaters from Chinese Taipei: Li Meng-Chu (1:38.518) and Liu Yi-Hsuan (1:38.712).

The one other South Korean in the final, Park Min-jeong, finished fourth in 1:38.780.



